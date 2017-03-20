BC's Sparks named AAC Pitcher of the Week

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

A Bluefield College pitcher received a big honor. Brienna Sparks was named the AAC pitcher of the week. The senior out of Tazewell went 3-0 while giving up just 6 hits, 1 run, and struck out 15 in 13 innings of work. She is 5-0 with a 0.45 era so far this season.