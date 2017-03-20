BC's Sparks named AAC Pitcher of the Week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

BC's Sparks named AAC Pitcher of the Week

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

A Bluefield College pitcher received a big honor.  Brienna Sparks was named the AAC pitcher of the week.  The senior out of Tazewell went 3-0 while giving up just 6 hits, 1 run, and struck out 15 in 13 innings of work.  She is 5-0 with a 0.45 era so far this season.

