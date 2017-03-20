Bluefield State College will host retired NBA player Anthony 'Spud' Webb

A one-year deal was inked between the Tazewell County School Board and the City of Bluefield allowing the district's football teams to continue playing at Mitchell Stadium.More >>
A three-year-old from Raleigh County battling a rare form of cancer has passed away. Ashlyn Belcher underwent brain surgery in March. That's when WVVA's Annie Moore shared her story with us.More >>
A Princeton man pled guilty to a federal charge of procuring a controlled substance fraudulently.More >>
Looking back on a year filled with devastation can also bring out the strength in communities. On Friday, the Town of Rainelle will celebrate all that happened on June 23rd, 2016.More >>
For decades every August, the Lilly family holds their annual family reunion. Today, the Lilly's had some renovations done, in preparation for their upcoming get-together.More >>
Drivers along U.S. Route 60 in Fayette and Greenbrier counties can expect some delays next weekMore >>
Democratic Gov. Jim Justice is refusing to sign a budget passed by the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature, saying the cuts to state programs and services are still too deep, but he will allow it to take effect.More >>
With Independence Day fast approaching, some consumers are now shopping around for the best deal on fireworks. However, not all products are legal in all areas.More >>
