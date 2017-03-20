Bluefield State College will host retired NBA player Anthony 'Spud' Webb

Former NBA player Anthony 'Spud' Webb will be Bluefield State College's special guest speaker next month.

'An Evening with Bluefield State' featuring Anthony 'Spud' Webb is a dinner event aimed to raise funds for the college's scholarship foundation. This dinner will be on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:00pm at Fincastle on the Mountain.

Webb is known for being the shortest player in history to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk contest, which he won in 1986. He also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic,Sacramento Kings, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Click here for more information on tickets to this event and 'meet and greet' opportunities.