Southwest Virginia man sentenced for child porn, illegal firearm

ABINGDON, VA (WVVA) -

A Virginia man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for downloading more than 300,000 images of child pornography.

Tony Michael Spencer, 42, of Raven, VA previously entered a plea to one count of receiving depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession a short-barreled shotgun. After his prison sentence, he will serve 15 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Spencer was part of a group of people who used a website to download and share child porn. Spencer's home was searched on August 6, 2015. A Federal Bureau of Investigation examination of computers seized revealed thousands of images of child pornography. 

The sentencing hearing was held Monday.

