RALEIGH COUNTY: Man charged after overdose deaths appears in court

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A man who was wanted for nearly three weeks following a string of heroin deaths appears in Raleigh County Circuit Court.

Greg Kaylor, 53, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance for allegedly dealing heroin after turning himself to deputies last month. 

A warrant for his arrest was issued in February after the search of his home on Bataan Road in Lanark (click here to read previous report). When Kaylor turned himself into deputies, investigators say the suspect had close to a gram of morphine in his bloodstream. 

Monday's status hearing was in relation to a separate drug-related charge from July of 2016.

Kaylor's pre- trial is set for April 17 

