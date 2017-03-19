Pikeview baseball youth ready to compete in 2017

The high school baseball season begins in full swing this week, bringing a new hope for all teams that a trip to Charleston is a possibility. The Pikeview Panthers feature a young roster and a new, but familiar face coaching them, and the Panthers feel hopeful they can return to the capital city.

In June, the Panthers fell a win short of claiming a state championship and had turn the page quickly to 2017.

"It hurt to have it end that way, but you know God's got a plan for it all and that's just how we have to roll with it," senior Tyler Hamilton said.

The Panthers return just three starters from that state runner-up team and the veterans know there may be a few bumps in the road.

"I believe we're going to be fine. We're going to have maybe a few E's here and there just because of the youth, but I feel like we'll be pretty solid there and pitching we'll have some new faces on the mound, but I got total confidence in them," senior Seth Meadows said.



The Panthers will also have a new coach in Tucker Meadows after Josh Wyatt stepped down after last season, but Meadows is no stranger to the program.

"I've been around these kids the last six to eight years. Throughout the little leagues, throughout the middle school and they know me well and they know what i expect as a coach and i think they'll be ready to go for me,"Meadows said.



Despite a number of new faces in the lineup card, Meadows has a ton of confidence in his group.

"We've got some pretty good kids coming back. Not a lot of playing time and varsity experience, but we do have a lot of experience baseball wise coming back so we're looking forward to the season," Meadows said.

Outsiders may see this as a down year for the Panthers, but they think can end up back in Charleston.

"I feel like southern West Virginia's got one of the best baseball programs around. I feel like us, Independence, Bluefield and James Monroe. I feel like we'll all compete this year and have a good run," Seth Meadows said.

"We do have that state runner up target on our back, but people will try to underestimate us and we'll show them who we are,"Hamilton said.

The Panthers open up their season on Tuesday at Bluefield