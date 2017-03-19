Spring means new opportunities for area home improvement businesses

Monday marks the first day of Spring and with winter in the rear view mirror, local home improvement businesses are ready to get back to work.

Johnathen Brewbaker with Peerless Block and Brick says contractors and homeowners are already catching “spring fever.”

"It's quite a bit slower in the winter time but it gives us time to get caught up and prepared for the spring time whenever it hits,” Brewbaker said.

Add to that what Brewbaker has seen with rising consumer confidence in the economy, 2017 looks to be a better year for the home improvement business.

“I think it'll be a little busier than last year with the economy boosting up,” Brewbaker said. “We definitely saw a downfall last year with the coal mines and we've already seen a pick-up since the coal mines has."

Mossy Rock Tree Service out of Daniels was just one of dozens of companies represented at the annual Home and Leisure Show in Beckley.

"People get to walk out and talk to you,” Rob Worrells said. “There's no pressure sales."

Rob Worrells has been in business with his family for four years. He says while there's work to be done in the winter, the spring and summer is their bread and butter.

This weekend's show, gave him the chance to meet with the community and potential clients.

"I think if you're gonna have a good company you need to be out there in the public's eye and giving them 110 percent,” Worrells said. “We're just here to show that hey we've got a quality company and we've got a quality service and you're gonna get a good price."