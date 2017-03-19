Miners front office prepping for upcoming season - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Miners front office prepping for upcoming season

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

For many, the start of Spring means it's time to start thinking about enjoying America's pastime.

The West Virginia Miners' front office is hard at work getting everything in order for the upcoming season.

From planning travel itinerary for the team to organizing promotional events for the fans, the Miners director of marketing and sales, Jim Holland, says this time of year is all about tying up loose ends.

"Over the winter you kind of do a lot of little projects and you put the feelers out there and then all of a sudden all the calls are coming back, all the pieces are starting to come together that should lead to a really good promotional season for our fans and give them the best fan experience we can give them at a miners game,” Holland said.

Holland says there will be three scheduled "fireworks nights" at the ballpark, along with many other fun promotional events to keep fans entertained.

The Miners enter the 2017 season as the defending Prospect League champions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.