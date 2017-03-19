Miners front office prepping for upcoming season

For many, the start of Spring means it's time to start thinking about enjoying America's pastime.

The West Virginia Miners' front office is hard at work getting everything in order for the upcoming season.

From planning travel itinerary for the team to organizing promotional events for the fans, the Miners director of marketing and sales, Jim Holland, says this time of year is all about tying up loose ends.

"Over the winter you kind of do a lot of little projects and you put the feelers out there and then all of a sudden all the calls are coming back, all the pieces are starting to come together that should lead to a really good promotional season for our fans and give them the best fan experience we can give them at a miners game,” Holland said.

Holland says there will be three scheduled "fireworks nights" at the ballpark, along with many other fun promotional events to keep fans entertained.

The Miners enter the 2017 season as the defending Prospect League champions.