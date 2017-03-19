Mercer County teachers encourage Pre-K & kindergarten parents to prep for registration

The fears quickly faded for the youngest learners at Mercer Mall at Ready Freddy Pre-K and Kindergarten Fair.

“Your child of course is kind of scared but were used to that and we're ready for all these kids to come and do this, said Princeton Primary,” said Jones.

As future Pre-K and Kindergarten students received a sample of what those first years of school are going to be like learning everything from the importance of reading to school bus safety.

“Our wish for all children for all children is a smooth and easy transition to school,” said Samantha Dove of the Early Literacy Committee. “Pre-K and kindergarten lay the critical foundation for lifetime learning.”

While the kids had fun, the teachers want to stress to the parents of these first timers the best way to make that transition from life at home to life at school is register their kids early.

“It saves so much hassle for you the parent and for your child,” said Jones.

“They can have that filled out and take it to the schools and they can get all this done. It's easy registration it's very simple.”