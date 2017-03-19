Students involved in spring break rescue return to Princeton

Two Princeton residents who went viral after a scary rescue during spring break in Florida are back home.

A deputy in Brevard county rescued two Princeton spring breakers who were nearly hit by a cruise ship.

20-year-old Allison Garrett who goes to concord university and 19-year-old Skylar Pentasuglia who is a student at Bluefield State, were on a jet ski in the port when both women fell off the watercraft and into the ship's path.

“He came as close to us as he could because he knew there was no way we could swim to him in time. He was awesome,” said Garrett.

The girls say it was a miracle the deputy was in the right place at the right time to rescue them.

“If wasn't for him. I really don't know what we would have done because there's so much suction under that cruise ship we probably would have been sucked underneath,” said Pentasuglia

The friends say the event won't deter them from getting on another jet ski, they will just be more observant the next time around.