Charity brings 'Hymns of Hope' to Princeton

One local charity along with local singers came together at the Chuck Mathena Center Sunday afternoon to raise money for those in need.

The first ever hymns for hope was hosted by the Catholic Charities West Virginia Southern Region Advisory Council.

"It's just very inspiring and that is where we came up with the name Hymns for Hope because we hope it inspires.” said director, Carol Bailey

While the concert was free, donations were taken to support the organization's various assistance activities like transportation, food and education support.

“We do serve everyone regardless of their religion,” said Bailey. “We do not just serve Catholics we serve all denominations, everyone."

Performances included a range of local talent including, the Garrett sisters, Charlie Barker and Arnold & Walter Palmer.