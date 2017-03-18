Mountaineers Sweet 16 bound for second time in three years - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mountaineers Sweet 16 bound for second time in three years

Last season the West Virginia Mountaineers took an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, falling in the first round to Stephen F. Austin. This season the Mountaineers are still alive and are back in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years after Saturday's 83-71 win over Notre Dame.

The Mountaineers shot 50% from the field and 80% from the free throw line. 

Junior guard Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 24 points. 

The Mountaineers will take on Gonzaga in the West Regional semifinal on Thursday in San Jose. 

