Athens community laces up to give back

It's a memorial fit for an Irishman--for the last three years, students, faculty and family have come together to honor Kevin O' Sullivan with a 5K run, walk.

“My dad Kevin, started the five aces scholarship fund because education is so important to him, said O'Sullivan's son, Kevin.

“We've been partners in crime for a long time,” said volunteer, Carol Bard, “he and my husband were in a poker group together called the 5-Aces.

“Part of their game was to put in a dollar each at the beginning of the game and they would put in that money for a scholarship at Concord so this particular race is an extension of that.”

O'Sullivan was head of residential life at Concord and an avid runner. Folks say it's only fitting to remember O'Sullivan through running.

“As a kid he was a runner and he ran for the army. he was a runner in high school and college and continued to run throughout his time here and many of his children and grandchildren have kept those genes,” said Bard.

Proceeds from the event go to the Five Aces Scholarship fund. Many participants say in addition to helping others this helps better their speed..

“It goes to support a good cause,” said 5K runner, Mary Taylor. “I've been doing 5Ks for a couple of years. It's wonderful I'm trying to better my time, but i love it.”

The O'Sullivans even now their loved on is making an impact in the lives of the Athens community.

“A lot of students have to drop out of school because they don't have enough money to stay in school and this enables them to stay,” said O'Sullivan.