Chuck Berry dead at 90

Chuck Berry dead at 90

By WVVA Newsroom
O'FALLON, MO (WVVA) -

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died. He was 90 years old.

The news was release in a Facebook post by the St. Charles County in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The Facebook post, embedded below, says that St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency just after noon local time Saturday.

They found Chuck Berry unresponsive man, and immediately tried to revive him with no success.

