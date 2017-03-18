ACE kicks off early whitewater rafting season at NRG National River

Whitewater rafters took advantage of the weather Saturday at the New River Gorge National River.

ACE Adventure Resort is getting an early jump on whitewater rafting season as Saturday marked its first weekend trip down the river for 2017.

The rafters started near Cunard, rafting around seven miles down the river before ending up at Fayette Station right underneath the New River Gorge Bridge.

Kelsey Regan with ACE says this an exciting time of the year for the resort.

“People are coming back into town and guides are coming back in and getting set up for the season,” Regan said. “Boats are getting blown up and dusted off. Yeah we're ready, bring it on. We just hope to see a lot of people out there out enjoying West Virginia outdoors, rafting, zip-lining, rock climbing. Come to “Mountain Music Fest,” come to the water park, whatever it is, we'd love to see you out playing.”

Regan says now is a great time for people who haven't tried rafting before to get in before the season gets into full swing.

ACE is running some rafting specials until the end of April.