Annual Home and Leisure show in Beckley this weekend

Beckley is the place to be this weekend for people looking to build or remodel homes.

The Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association held its annual "Home and Leisure Show" at the Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center.

The show allows the public to see some of the latest household innovations and technology on the market, today. From state of the art vacuum technology to solar energy, the Home and Leisure show has something for everyone.

"We hope this will be a warm, welcoming, non-intimidating atmosphere,” Gelilah Barksdale of the Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association said. “So if you have a question about something that you are having a problem or issue with, with your home, or you are considering building or remodeling, that you can come and talk to the person you need to, and it is not like having to go into their business where you might feel a little more pressure to buy. We want you to feel comfortable asking those questions and we welcome you here."

The show continues Sunday from 1:00 p.m. Until 4:00 p.m.

Admission is just $2 a person.