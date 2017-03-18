UPDATE: Downtown Bluefield fire ruled accidental

A weekend fire at a building in downtown Bluefield, WV has been ruled accidental.

According to Bluefield Fire Chief R.J. Cary, a cleaning crew accidentally dumped a still-burning cigarette butt into a trash bag. The fire started Saturday morning on the third floor of the Bland Street building, which is also the home of the "Open Mic Cafe."

Only minor damage was reported and no injuries.

Firefighters from the city of Bluefield had their hands full Saturday morning with a smoky fire in a downtown building.

Dispatch says the call came in around 10:30...and two engines responded.

According to Fire Captain Richard Hodge, the fire started in some trash on the third floor of the building that's home to the "Open Mic Cafe."

Hodge said the cause might have been a carelessly tossed cigarette that had been smoldering for awhile. But he brought in arson dogs as part of the investigation.

First responders from the town of Bluefield were also on scene. There were no injuries reported.