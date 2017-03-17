Missing Princeton woman located - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Rick Douglas, Evening Anchor/ Content Manager
PRINCETON -- Mercer County dispatch confirms that a missing Princeton woman has been located. 

Early Friday, Princeton police reported that 63-year-old Gladys Solomon was missing and asked for the public's help in locating her.

She last had been seen on Washington Avenue in Princeton.

Police said Friday night that she was located.

Her condition is unknown at this time and no other details were provided.

