Greenbrier Valley economic development corp puts together strategic plan

The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation has started putting together their strategic plan for the upcoming year to help grow the local economy in Greenbrier Valley.

"Our main focus is the community development of this area. To bring jobs to this area, to develop new jobs, and to sustain the ones that we have and to expand on businesses that want to expand," said Peggy Crowder, Marketing Manager for the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation.

The plan covers Greenbrier County,Monroe County, and Pocahontas County.

"I want to stress the fact that we have more opportunities than we do challenges in Pocahontas as well as the region to create new jobs and capital investment for the county as well as the region," Executive Director for the GVEDC, Andrew Hagy, said.

But to make this all work will require the active involvement of the people who call the area home.

"We have a community engagement at the fairgrounds on April 19th, so people can have a chance to share their input for the plan," Crowder said.

The Economic Development corporation is making sure they continue to improve with every step of their plan.

"We want to take this plan and make it part of our monthly board meetings and have bench marks so that we are achieving our goals," said Crowder.

The GVEDC invites all community members to the State Fairgrounds on April 19th anytime between 12 PM and 3 PM to give their insight on how an economic development corporation should help the community.

