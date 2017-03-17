McDaniel College students provide services in Gary

More college students have come to the area to work during their spring break.

Instead of taking a traditional spring break trip, students from McDaniel College in Maryland have come to Gary.

The reasons for the trip are two-fold.

Dr. Mona Becker, a professor at the school, wanted her students to see what life was like in the Appalachians.

And the students who came all want to make a difference.

Sophomore Sam Hampton says they've been busy since arrival. "Cleaning the house, Getting clothes packed up out of the house, giving the clothes to people who need them. We also did some painting and scraping at the church, and filling in some ditches," Hampton says.

Another sophomore, Olivia Todd shared her impressions of McDowell county. "I definitely think there's hope for the area, it just requires a little bit of assistance."

The student group will finish their work tomorrow in Gary and drive the eight hours back to Maryland on Sunday.