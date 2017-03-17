McDowell Public Library strives to generate interest in reading

A local library director is reaching out in hopes to encourage reading throughout the community. Andrea Moorehead has been the director for McDowell's library system since June... a job that brings her a lot of satisfaction.

Andrea says, "Seeing someone smile brightens my day. If I can do something good that can help somebody... that's what I'm here for."

Here at the McDowell County Library, they feel reading is important for everyone, at all ages, and at every reading level.

One of the innovative programs at the Welch branch is an adult coloring club. That's right... if you're still a kid at heart, this club is for you!

Library worker Chessie Hatfield explains "They bring their own books, they share books, we make copies for them. They just color, hang out, and have fun."

Staticbrain.com says 33% of adults will never read a book after graduating high school... which is why the library has created a book club aimed specifically at young adults and college students.

Chessie says, "There's a lot of people my age who don't like to read for some reason. They think it's boring or whatever. But there's books out there for everybody. It's just trying to get people to read."

Andrea believes the relationship between the library and residents is a great partnership.

"Our patrons are the reason why we're here. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have as much success as we do."

