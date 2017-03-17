Bluefield Chamber President Marc Meachum honored by Virginia House of Delegates

Bluefield Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Marc Meachum is retiring and was honored by Virginia House of Delegates at the Bluefield Virginia Town Hall.

Members of the town administration as well as fellow chamber members and long time friends gathered today to honor Meachum.

Two Members of the Virginia General Assembly from our area, Delegate Will Moorefield and Senator Ben Chafin were also presented Meachum with a Virginia House Proclamation honoring him for his years of service in the area.

Meachum served twenty years with the Bluefield Area Chamber of Commerce.

On Friday, Delegate Moorefield and Senator Chafin also presented the Town of Bluefield with a Virginia state flag that has been flown over the state Capitol.