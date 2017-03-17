WVU Women advance to the 2nd Round

College Park, MD

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Women's Basketball team advanced the NCAA Tournament 2nd Round on Friday afternoon. The Lady Mountaineers knocked off Elon 75-62 in their 1st round matchup in College Park, MD. WVU was led by Tynice Martin who had 26 points. Lanay Montgomery also chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Up next, they will take on Maryland in the 2nd round game. That will be on Sunday afternoon.