WVU Women advance to the 2nd Round - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Women advance to the 2nd Round

Posted:

College Park, MD

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Women's Basketball team advanced the NCAA Tournament 2nd Round on Friday afternoon.  The Lady Mountaineers knocked off Elon 75-62 in their 1st round matchup in College Park, MD.  WVU was led by Tynice Martin who had 26 points.  Lanay Montgomery also chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.  Up next, they will take on Maryland in the 2nd round game.  That will be on Sunday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.