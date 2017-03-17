Colobro resigns at Tazewell - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Colobro resigns at Tazewell

Posted:

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

Tazewell is yet again searching for a new head football coach.  Nick Colobro has decided to step down at his post as the lead man of the Bulldogs.  This became apparent after Tuesday's county board meeting when the Graham staff was approved and the Tazewell staff was not.  Colobro coached at Tazewell from 1980-82 before spending 26 seasons at Gate City.

