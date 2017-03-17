Virginia Tech falls to Wisconsin in NCAA 1st Round

Buffalo, NY

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Men's Basketball season came to an end late on Thursday night. After a good start, the Hokies couldn't hang on as they fell to Wisconsin 84-74 in the NCAA Tournament 1st round. Tech was led by Zach Leday who had 23 points. The Badgers were led by Bronson Koening who had 28 points. The Hokies will end the year at 22-11.