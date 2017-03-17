Virginia Tech falls to Wisconsin in NCAA 1st Round - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech falls to Wisconsin in NCAA 1st Round

Posted:

Buffalo, NY

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Men's Basketball season came to an end late on Thursday night.  After a good start, the Hokies couldn't hang on as they fell to Wisconsin 84-74 in the NCAA Tournament 1st round.  Tech was led by Zach Leday who had 23 points.  The Badgers were led by Bronson Koening who had 28 points.  The Hokies will end the year at 22-11.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.