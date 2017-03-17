MISSING: Princeton police search for missing woman - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MISSING: Princeton police search for missing woman

Posted:

The Princeton Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Gladys Solomon was last seen on Washington Avenue in Princeton on February 20.

  • Gladys Solomon
  • Age: 63
  • Height: 5’3”
  • Weight: 190 pounds
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: Brown

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Princeton Police Dept. at 304-487-5000.

