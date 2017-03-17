Governor Justice restores the budget for West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority

Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is reinstating the $4.6 million dollar budget for the Educational Broadcasting Authority in 2018, despite his efforts to reverse the proposal in February.

Adjustments and changed projected revenue estimates for next year’s budget allowed restoring previously cut programs.

“Public Broadcasting is important to our state and our people, and I don’t want to see it disappear,” said Governor Jim Justice.

The Governor is also working with West Virginia University to be combined with Public Broadcasting in the near future.

According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump proposed cutting Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding nationally, which would slice about $1.3 million of the funds given to West Virginia.