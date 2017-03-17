J. C. Penney to shutter 138 stores - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

J. C. Penney to shutter 138 stores

Posted:
(WVVA) -

J.C. Penney Inc. is shutting down 138 stores, affecting around 5000 workers in its plan to redirect capital from lower-preforming locations.

According to a company news release, most of the closures will occur in June with the liquidation process beginning on April 17. Stores in Christiansburg, VA (New River Valley Mall), Roanoke, VA (Tanglewood Mall) and Martinsburg, WV (Foxcroft Towne Center) are on the list. 

The company is also closing down one supply chain facility in Lakeland, FL and relocating another in Buena Park, CA. 

Below is the full list of upcoming J. C. Penney store closures:

The store closings affect about 13 to 14 percent of J. C. Penney's portfolio and less than 5 percent of annual sales. Back in February, the company announced plans to offer voluntary early retirement to around 6,000 eligible associates. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.