J. C. Penney to shutter 138 stores

J.C. Penney Inc. is shutting down 138 stores, affecting around 5000 workers in its plan to redirect capital from lower-preforming locations.

According to a company news release, most of the closures will occur in June with the liquidation process beginning on April 17. Stores in Christiansburg, VA (New River Valley Mall), Roanoke, VA (Tanglewood Mall) and Martinsburg, WV (Foxcroft Towne Center) are on the list.

The company is also closing down one supply chain facility in Lakeland, FL and relocating another in Buena Park, CA.

Below is the full list of upcoming J. C. Penney store closures:

The store closings affect about 13 to 14 percent of J. C. Penney's portfolio and less than 5 percent of annual sales. Back in February, the company announced plans to offer voluntary early retirement to around 6,000 eligible associates.