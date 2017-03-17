Friends of Coal Auto Fair to return to Southern W.Va. this summer

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Friends of Coal Auto Fair will be back and better than ever this summer.

This year, the Women's Resource Center, Hospice of Southern West Virginia, and the Raleigh County Humane Society will be hosting the event at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on July 14-15th.



According to Josh Jones with Hospice of Southern West Virginia, the two-day event will feature something for everyone, with activities ranging from helicopter rides to laser tag to zip-lining and good food.



"It really is a showcase for the community. People don't realize it's a sign of the community coming together. The Friends of Coal industry has been instrumental in it. And it puts significant funding into three important institutions in Southern West Virginia."



Jones said there will also be live music on both Friday and Saturday night. Aaron Tippin, Clair Dunn, and Trent Thomason will give a live concert at the fair on Saturday. The cost to attend the concert is $20 per person.