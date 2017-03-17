Former Princeton attorney and state senate candidate charged with tax evasion, intimidation

Police arrest a former Princeton attorney on multiple charges after a woman claims he paid her under the table for work at his office.

Robert Rockwell (Rocky) Seay is charged with intimidation of a witness, Chapter 11 tax evasion, willful failure to supply record, and failure to account for a pay over.

According to Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, the charges stem from a complaint filed by Seay against a woman for unauthorized use of a business debit card. Sitler says when police interviewed her over the allegations, she told them she was paid $6.25 an hour in cash with no tax records kept.

Seay is free on bond. He is scheduled for a status hearing on Monday in front of Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.

Sitler says a criminal charge will also be filed against the woman.

You may recall, Seay ran an unsuccessful campaign for the sixth district in the West Virginia Senate.

He lost his license to practice law in West Virginia on March 8. Below is a copy of the official revocation: