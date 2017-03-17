Lewisburg Police arrest man on drug charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Lewisburg Police arrest man on drug charges

Police in Lewisburg arrested a man on drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Thursday.

Marty Lee Sparks, 57, of Charleston, WV was charged with possession of methamphetamine and other prescription pills.

He was taken to Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Sgt. J.A. Vance and Patrolman J.T. Williams handled the investigation.

