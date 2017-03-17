Massive downtown fire in Raleigh, NC

(WRAL) A large fire broke out Thursday in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fire officials say the four-alarm fire broke out inside a wooden frame apartment building that was under construction.



They say the building is in the north part of downtown -- west of the General Assembly and state legislature buildings.



You can see the huge flames and thick black smoke billowing in the sky.

It escalated to a fire-alarm fire by 11 p.m. Thursday. There are no reports of any injuries. It is expected to take all night to get the fire under control.

"It's sad is what it is. I'm hoping that the whole block isn't on fire," said one resident near the fire.

The fire caused around 250 customers to lose power.