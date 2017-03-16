Monroe County woman celebrates 101st birthday

Birthdays come around every year, but how many among us can boast of more than one hundred? There's a woman in Monroe County who's achieved that milestone and is acting as an inspiration to people of all ages.

"I feel fine. I really do," 101 year-old Gladys Long proclaimed.

Gladys Long is celebrating birthday number 101 and she's still active to this day.

"I drove until I was 100. I quit. I quit on my own," Gladys said.

And Gladys is strong physically and mentally.

"I never let anything bother me. I don't study or worry about nothing. I don't. Even deaths in my family. I don't let that bother me. That's the way we're to go and I don't study or worry about it," informed Gladys.

At 101, Gladys lives at home, but receives some in-home care from the Monroe County Council on Aging. Although, she hardly seems to need it.

"I don't have an ache or a pain," said Gladys.

What's her secret?

"Well, I've always watched what I eat, how I eat, how much I eat, and what I drink. That's the way I do. I stay this size all the time," explained Gladys.

With how good Gladys looks, she inspires those around her.

"She's an inspiration to me. Just to be at her age and have a clear mind and, oh, by the way, have that faith to know that she's 101 or 102, she knows where she's going," said Executive Director of Monroe County Council on Aging, Burl Smith.

For those who are younger than Gladys, (and everyone here is) she offers some advice.

"Live right, attend church. Don't go out and get in trouble," stated Gladys.

Gladys also says her favorite music is swing and her favorite president was John F. Kennedy.