WVU Men edge Bucknell to advance to 2nd Round

WVU Men edge Bucknell to advance to 2nd Round

Posted:

Buffalo, NY

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Men's Basketball team had a battle with Bucknell on Thursday afternoon.  The Mountaineers edged the Bison 86-60 in Buffalo, NY in the NCAA Tournament 1st Round.  WVU Tarik Phillip who had 16 points.  Esa Ahmad and Lamont West each chipped in with 15.  Up next, the Mountaineers will take on Notre Dame in the 2nd round on Saturday.

