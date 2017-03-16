Bluefield upset by Lincoln in Class AA Quarterfinals

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Boys Basketball team came into the AA State Tournament as a favorite to get the championship game, but that journey was short lived. The Beavers were upset by the 7 seed Lincoln 63-59 in the Quarterfinals in the Charleston Civic Center. Bluefield was led by Mookie Collier who had 24 points. While Ryan Davis chipped in with 14 points and 14 rebounds. The Beavers had no answer for Cougar star Chase Riley who had 28 points. This was a entertaining game that featured 13 ties, and 14 lead changes. Lincoln came into this game at 12-13 on the season, and the players say that played a factor on their mindset. "We looked at their record and saw that they have a negative record but some of the teams they played with and beat were really good. I think we underestimated them coming into the game a little bit and they played their hardest and they won" said junior Mookie Collier. "I think we came into this one a little more confident than we should've. We were looking at the record and the seed and taking a little lightly I do think and they won" said senior Ryan Davis. Bluefield ends the year at 22-4.