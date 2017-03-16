Chapmanville rolls past Wyoming East in Class AA Quarterfinals

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Wyoming East Boys Basketball team saw their season come to an end on Thursday morning the in Class AA Quarterfinals in the Charleston Civic Center. The Warriors fell to Chapmanville 65-42. East was led by Zach Cook and Dylan Brehm who each had 10 points. Drew Williamson led the Tigers with 23. The Warriors could not get into the flow of the game due to foul trouble with starters Brehm and Jonathan Sims, and it played a major role in this game. "Our top 5 do they average 25 minutes a game. So guys do more than others each game but it was big to get into foul trouble. Him and Sims went out with three fouls early in the first quarter. It definitely hurt, couldn't get into a rhythm" said head coach Derek Brooks. The Warriors end the season at 15-11.