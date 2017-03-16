Maple producers open house on Saturday

The Second Annual "Mountain State Maple Day" in West Virginia is on Saturday.

Maple producers from all over the state will open their sugar houses or will host pancake breakfasts. Maple Syrup making is almost an art and used to be big in West Virginia years ago, but now it's beginning to make a comeback.

Maple Day is a family event where people can see the process of how maple syrup is made and how even you can do it at home. Brandon Daniels has a sugar house in Dawson.

"We encourage people to come out and see how it's made, learn about the health benefits of it, and learn about the process. It's something anyone can do in their own backyard," said owner of Daniel's Maple Products, Brandon Daniels.

Daniel's Maple Products will have their open house from 9 AM to 4 PM located at 1747 Morris Branch Road, Dawson, WV 25976.