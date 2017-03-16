Beckley dealership to host distracted driver simulator - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

L&S Toyota will host a distracted driver simulator next month geared at educating teens on the dangers of distractions like texting and driving.

Six classes will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 248 Auto Plaza Drive in Beckley. Each class is about one hour long (10 am, 11 am, noon, 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm) and can accommodate 30 people.

The simulator is free of charge and open to anyone, but it's on a first come, first serve basis. For more information visit L&S Toyota's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LSToyotaofBeckley or call 304-252-8548 ext 225. 

