Mine safety expert: legislation will 'roll back decades of mine safety regulations'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Two months after West Virginia posted the highest number of mining deaths in the nation in 2016, some say state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would curtail safety even further.

Senate Bill 582 eliminates the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety, the Coal Mine Safety and Technical Review Committee, the Mine Inspectors' Examining Board, and the Board of Miner Training, Education and Certification.



Davitt McAteer, former head of the U.S. Dept. of Mine Safety and Health Admin. under the Clinton Administration and Special Investigator after the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster, called the legislation 'breathtaking in scope' on Thursday.



He said the legislation would not only strip state mine regulators from punishing coal operators, but equate to a slap on the wrist for operators who put miners' safety at risk.



"It's like a driver getting pulled over by a State Trooper for speeding then being told to slow down and just be a good person," said McAteer during an interview with WVVA News on Thursday.



Even the legislation's lead sponsor, Sen. Randy Smith, (R) Tucker County, took a step back from the bill on Thursday, calling it a mere a starting point for negotiations.



"We've had the UMWA involved, the West Virginia Dept. of Mines, the Coal Association, and the DEP," said Sen. Smith. "There's going to be a new bill that's going to be a whole lot better than the one that was introduced and it will be something everybody can agree on."



Senator Jeff Mullins, (R) Raleigh County, and Sen. Sue Cline, (R) Wyoming County, are both co-sponsors of the bill.



While Sen. Cline declined to comment on the legislation Thursday, Sen. Mullins said he would like to wait to discuss the bill until after it comes out of sub-committee.



"My understanding is that the bill is currently being revised, and all invested parties have a seat at the table," said Sen. Mullins.



When the bill does come out of sub-committee, it will be up to another three-person committee, including Sen. Chandler Swope, (R) Mercer, to take a closer look.



"Sen. Smith told me this morning there had been a lot of changes just in the last couple days and the subcommittee won't even look at those changes until they are more well-defined," said Sen. Swope.



He added "I've always been almost psychotic about safety so I want to make sure whatever is written improves safety rather than reducing it."



The Governor's office is also watching the legislation closely. A spokesman for Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday the Governor was in the process of reviewing the legislation and that "the last thing Governor Justice wants to do is put our coal miners in harm’s way.”



