Mercer County BOE seeks dismissal of lawsuit over Bible in the Schools

Attorneys for the Mercer County Board of Education have filed a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit aimed at eliminating the Bible in the Schools program.

The lawsuit, filed in January by the mother of a kindergartner and the Freedom from Religion Foundation, states the 75-year-old program violates the U.S. Constitution and West Virginia Code. Though the program is voluntary, the mother, identified as Jane Doe, believes her child will be ostracized by fellow students if they decide to not to take the weekly classes.

According to lawyers for the Mercer BOE, the plaintiffs don’t have standing to file the lawsuit because bible classes don’t begin until the first grade, the program is not offered at all Mercer County schools, and it claims harm caused by a hypothetical future.

Read the Motion to Dismiss below:

Below is a copy of the original lawsuit:

-Read previous reports on WVVA.com