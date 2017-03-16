US Sen. Joe Manchin to voters: Fight Republican health plan

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) says he is concerned about skyrocketing prices for EpiPens.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says he opposes any legislation that takes health care away from people in his home state of West Virginia, including the bill proposed by House Republicans and supported by President Donald Trump.

Manchin told more than 200 people at a town hall meeting Thursday to bombard Trump with calls and emails in opposition. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in West Virginia by a wide margin.

Manchin says Trump needs to be enlisted to stop the immediate Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the health care law backed by President Barack Obama that reduced the ranks of the uninsured in the U.S.

The law helped expand coverage to about 210,000 people in West Virginia, including 25,000 getting addiction treatment in the state ravaged by the opioid epidemic.

