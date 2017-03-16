Princeton tow truck driver arrested at crash scene

A Princeton man was arrested for the second time on DUI charges while operating a tow truck earlier this week.

Jack Garten, Jr., 42, was charged with driving under the influence after he responded to an accident scene Monday night in the Athens area.

According to the West Virginia State Police, a trooper noticed the smell of alcohol while Garten struggled to hook-up a flipped vehicle. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Garten is scheduled to appear in Mercer County courtroom Friday on DUI charges stemming from an October 2016 incident.