3 busted on meth charges in Raleigh County

Police seized more than $10,000 in crystal meth and arrested three people in separate drug investigations in Beckley.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the drug investigations were conducted at the Super8 motel, Econo Lodge, and a home on Beckley Avenue.

A total of 53 grams of methamphetamine was discovered during the searches, along with heroin, marijuana, and five firearms. Police say a Jeep Patriot "used to transport the drugs" was seized.

Randall Bennett of Wyoming County, Cliff Strickland of South Carolina, and Joshua Trotter from Raleigh County are each charged with trafficking drugs. They are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail with bonds ranging from $25,000 to $30,000.