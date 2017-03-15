Cold Shooting Fayetteville falls to Madonna

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The shots were simply not falling for the Fayetteville Boys on Wednesday morning the Class A Quarterfinals in the Charleston Civic Center. The Pirates shot just 22% from the field (12-53), and 8% from 3 point (2-23) in their 44-32 loss to Madonna. Fayetteville was led by Will Fenton who had 6 points and 11 rebounds. "It didn't help musing some open shots as well. We had kids missing shots that were pretty good shooters. Sometimes you get down here and you don't shoot the ball well, I don't know how to explain that" said head coach Matt Boyd. "Its really frustrating, I thought we were doing a really good job. I remember one time we came down on a turnover and missed three of four layups. That's really frustrating especially when you're playing good defense and you just can't put the ball in the hole" said senior Will Fenton. The Pirates end the year at 24-1.