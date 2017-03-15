Cold Shooting Fayetteville falls to Madonna - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Cold Shooting Fayetteville falls to Madonna

Posted:

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The shots were simply not falling for the Fayetteville Boys on Wednesday morning the Class A Quarterfinals in the Charleston Civic Center.  The Pirates shot just 22% from the field (12-53), and 8% from 3 point (2-23) in their 44-32 loss to Madonna.  Fayetteville was led by Will Fenton who had 6 points and 11 rebounds.  "It didn't help musing some open shots as well.  We had kids missing shots that were pretty good shooters.  Sometimes you get down here and you don't shoot the ball well, I don't know how to explain that" said head coach Matt Boyd.  "Its really frustrating, I thought we were doing a really good job.  I remember one time we came down on a turnover and missed three of four layups.  That's really frustrating especially when you're playing good defense and you just can't put the ball in the hole" said senior Will Fenton.  The Pirates end the year at 24-1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.