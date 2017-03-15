Valley Fayette late comeback not enough against Wheeling Central

Charleston, WV

WVVA-TV

The Valley Fayette Boys got off to a rough start in the Class A Quarterfinals on Wednesday night in the Charleston Civic Center. Top seed Wheeling Central built a 31 point lead going into halftime. The Greyhounds outscored the Maroon Knights 41-25 in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Wheeling Central prevailed 67-52. The Greyhounds were led by Spencer Dean who had 21 points. Nick Gipson chipped in with 13. "We were 16-10 and brought these kids down and they were a little shell shocked in the beginning. You know a little uptight. We came in at halftime and told them to go out and have fun because we weren't supposed to be here anyways" said head coach Joseph McCoy. "We didn't want to get in the running game with them at first but then I felt like we had to. Speed them up, speed us up, we like to run too. We've been doing that to teams all year it was just not enough" said junior Spencer Dean. Valley ends the year at 16-11.