Wyoming East Boys looking to make some noise in Charleston

Reaching the state tournament is not a new occurrence for the Wyoming East boys basketball team. "Not a lot of teams get there, so we're fortunate to make it quite amount of times, but I mean these guys, they're ready to play" said head coach Derek Brooks.

The Warriors fell last year in the semifinals to Poca, but think that experience will pay dividends this year. "These guys even the other three or four who haven't really played in that environment, they're ready."

A starting five of all seniors with great chemistry has played a big part in the warriors stretch run. "Four of us have played together since we were in kindergarten and Sims has played with us since we were in 8th grade so the chemistry has really helped us" said senior Zach Cook. "We all know each other better than anyone else knows each other, so I think we're a great team all throughout the five starters. We work together good, know what we're doing, know how to work together and don't fight" said senior Jonathan Sims.

Last season the East girls were able to take home the title and this year the boys expect nothing less than to do the same. "We can play with anybody, especially if we're shooting the ball well. I mean we can beat anybody on any given night" said Brooks. "We've been playing basketball since we were five, six years old. Just got the last chance at a state championship, we're going to try to bring it back home" said Cook.

They take on three seeded, high powered Chapmanville tigers who will be no easy task. "We're kind of right where we want to be. We didn't want a seven or eight and have to play the one or two. Chapmanville is a great team though and it's going to be a tough game by all means, but I feel like our guys are ready to go" said Brooks. "We're going to run with them. I think we can play with them if we can run the ball" said Sims.