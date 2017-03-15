Raleigh County K-9 unit expands

The streets of Raleigh County are a little safer thanks to some new additions to the sheriff's department.

Those new additions have four legs.

The department showed off two new members of the K-9 unit.



The unit now has three bloodhounds and one drug dog.



The dogs will help in tracking down missing persons, suspects and narcotics... and deputies say residents in the area will see the effect of the expanded force.

Deputy Chris Bloxton's K-9 will focus specifically on drugs.

"Well with the narcotics aspect he's going to help me apprehend more people to get drugs off the street quicker and when you talk about getting drugs off the street quicker you're also getting guns off the street," said Bloxton

Officers say with these new additions they are now closer to having a K-9 on every shift.

The department have been training with the new recruits for just about a month.