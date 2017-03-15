Local movie theater now has reserved seating and more upgrades

For lovers of cinema in Raleigh County watching your favorite actors and actresses just got more convenient.

The Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14 in Beckley has just completed renovations.

In addition to a new paint job, new interior, lighted floors and leather seating...

Moviegoers will now have the ability to reserve their seat... days in advance with an interactive seating map.

General manager, Jacob Armstrong said the reserved seating is a game-changer.

"If you love films. You're in here, you're checking the audio, you're making sure that you get the perfect seat for the speakers, the perfect seat for the screen. Just overall everyone has a general idea for their perfect seat and now there's no reason you can't have it for every show.," said Armstrong.

The Marquee's renovation took about four months.