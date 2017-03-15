College students spend spring break helping Greenbrier County

Spring break for many students is just that. A break from studies and exams and a time to chill out. However, a group of college students gave up time on the beach to lend a hand in Greenbrier County.

"There's a lot of adventure with the trip so we manage to have fun, but there's such a great amount of fun in being out on a work site," said Alessandro Sparacio, student leader for St. Joseph's University APEX.

While it's fun for these college students, it also hits close to home for some.

"Growing up I've had experience where I wasn't sure if I was going to have somewhere safe to stay. Somewhere warm to stay, so for me, it's important to give back and help others who are less fortunate," said Anja Silvers, student at Augsburg College.

When you think of spring break, you usually think of beaches and warm weather. Well, it wasn't warm in Greenbrier County, but these students are fighting through the cold to make a difference in West Virginia.

"It's fine, you know. Every day has its challenge, but I think I'll remember so much more those times freezing my butt off than I ever would having a beer on the beach," Julie Oeste, student leader for St. Joseph's University APEX, said.

"It wasn't too bad. I mean I brought a lot of clothes. My big jacket. Layers are key," added William Giller, another student at Augsburg College.

And the friendships will last a lifetime.

"It's been incredible to meet so many different types of people and really live with those people in solidarity," Oeste said.

"The people we've been able to meet and the community we've been able to spend time with, it's been a very worthwhile experience and we just appreciate that connection," said Sparacio.

