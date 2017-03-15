Tazewell town council approves new speed limits

Back in January, the town of Tazewell brought in engineering firm AMT to do research. The reason? To study how fast motorists drive on certain roads. AMT gave their suggestions to town officials last month. At Tuesday night's council meeting, members cast their votes for change.

As Tazewell Police Chief Dewitt Cooper explains, "Once AMT made the recommendations, the council looked at it. They took input from the citizens, and they approved the speed limit changes in town."

But the rising speed limits will vary by road.

Cooper says, "Most of them are going up by 5 MPH, with the exception of one that is going up by 10 MPH."

The road with the biggest increase? Steeles Lane. Its speed limit will rise from 15 MPH to 25 MPH. Many residents, and even Chief Cooper, concede it is tough to make it all the way up Steeles Lane at only 15 MPH.

"Going up that hill at the previous recommended speed was a tough task."

Orval Oquin and his wife have been living on Steeles Lane for more than 40 years. So he's pretty sure drivers go faster than 15 MPH.

"Well, in the evenings, a lot of people do speed," Oquin says with a sly grin.

Chief Cooper adds, "Currently, those roads that are changing... We've got citizens already running that speed limit. So... we're trying to make a balance here."

Now with some new speed limits on the horizon, you have to wonder... will motorists stick to those new limits, or drive faster even still?

Chief Cooper says the new speed limits will go into effect when the signs are posted: