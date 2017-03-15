Low wind chill values through Thursday AM

(WVVA) Cold temperatures and strong winds will create dangerously cold wind chills through Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties through 10am Tuesday for 1-3” inches of additional snow accumulation and for wind chill values near -10 to -20. Higher elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer and even Tazewell county may few isolated snow showers tonight with very little if any accumulation.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Mercer, Summers, Monroe, eastern Greenbrier, Tazewell, Bland, Wythe and Giles counties through 10am Thursday. Wind chill values may make it feel like it is between -5 and -10 at times overnight and early Thursday morning. It will still be very cold outside of the advisory areas and wind chill readings will still be near zero at times.

Thursday will be another cold day, but it will be about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday with highs in the 30s to near 40. A warm front will lift north through the area on Friday and a cold front will eventually move through on Saturday. Precipitation on Friday may start as a mix of rain and snow before changing over to rain. Rain showers are possible on Saturday, and a few snow showers may be found Saturday night as colder air moves in. Accumulation looks light at this time and will mainly be confined to higher elevations. Sunday will be a cool day with highs only in the lower 40s, but we'll climb back into the 50s by Monday. Another system will give us more wet weather by Tuesday of next week.